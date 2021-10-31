T20 World Cup 2021: India Performance Against NZ Worse Than Pakistan Match

The top-class Indian batsmen in the world put on a poor show in the second match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand, breaking millions of Indian fans' hearts. Even though it is a low-scoring match, fans are hoping for a miracle to win the match and reach the semi-finals.

In 20 overs, India scored 110 runs. After a disappointing performance from the batters, there is great pressure on the bowlers.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited Virat Kohli's men to bat first. The same scenario during the match between India and Pakistan was repeated. In that match, Virat Kolhi played a captain's innings, a bit from Jadeja and Pant helped to set a good target. But now the openers have lost their wickets in the powerplay.

Whenever the batsmen try to smash boundaries, it turns out to be a wicket and goes in New Zealand's favour. After 10 overs, India lost all their key batsmen and had just scored 48 runs. After Rishabh Pant got out, Hardik Pandya was the main player on the crease and still, the hopes were on, but Hardik Pandya gave his wicket in the last overs. However, Hardik Pandya scored 23 runs, including one four. Ravindra Jadeja is the highest scorer in the match who scored 26 runs including two fours and one six.

It is worth noting that whoever wins the toss wins the match. We have to wait and see if Indian bowlers change this or if New Zealand wins.

Follow Sakshi Post for all the updates from India vs New Zealand match.