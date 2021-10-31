T20 World Cup 2021: India Loses to New Zealand Too

In the do-or-die match between India and New Zealand, New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets and made the way easy to reach the semi-finals. New Zealand bowlers attacked brilliantly and collapsed the Indian batting line-up and millions of Indian hopes. As it was a low-scoring match, it helped batsmen chase the target easily without any pressure.

Chasing a target of 111 runs, New Zealand finished their game in 14.3 overs. Opening batsman Daryl Mitchell hit boundaries and scored 49 runs, including four fours and three sixes. Skippers Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill helped their team to win the match.

Earlier, Indian batsmen, except for Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, did not score well. All the key Indian batsmen gave wickets early. In 10 overs, India scored just 48 runs and lost four wickets. India simply did not show up with the bat. All the players who played in the IPL in Dubai conditions gained experience but failed in the mega tournaments.