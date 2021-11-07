T20 World Cup 2021 Group Teams That Qualified For Semi-Finals

The league stage of Group 1 in the ICC T20 World Cup has been completed. Despite the Dubai pitches and the low scores, some tough action was seen between the teams against England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

However, only two teams are allowed for the semi-finals. In group 1, England and Australia qualified for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals on Saturday.

In a three-way tie for the top two slots, England, which topped the group with eight points, clinched its qualifying by reaching 87 runs in their 190-run chase against South Africa.

Also Read: Cricket Fans Heartbroken Over South Africa's T20 World Cup Exit

South Africa and Australia, on the other hand, fought hard for second place. Both teams had six points. However, based on the net run rate, Australia jumped into second place and qualified for the semi-finals.

England's semifinal opponent is expected to be one of New Zealand, India, or Afghanistan (second in Group 2), while Australia is almost set to face Pakistan, the Group 2 table-topper.