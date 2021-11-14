T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia Wins Toss Elects To Bowl First

The day has arrived. The final match of the T20 World Cup is taking place between England and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams did not win the T20 World Cup title. Today, a new champion will lift the title.

In this tough battle, Australia won the toss and elected to field first.

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Playing XI:

Martin Guptill, Daryll Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi