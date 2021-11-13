T20 World Cup 2021 Final Aus vs NZ: Match Prediction, Match Preview

The T20 World Cup 2021 began with 16 teams and 44 matches, and now only the final two are left to fight for the title.

For New Zealand, this is their first appearance in the finals of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Australia was runner-up in 2010.

Both teams enter the finals after amazing chases in the semi-finals. Now, the teams are ready to face the T20 World Cup final on November 14 (Sunday) at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Stadium.

Match preview:

New Zealand:

New Zealand has suffered a big blow ahead of the final match. Devon Conway had a major role in the semi-finals and was crucial in New Zealand's victory. Due to a hand injury, he is unable to compete in this important match. Based on reports, Tim Seifert will fill in for him in this match.

In the batting unit, after a spectacular performance against England in the semifinals, people are starting to take notice of New Zealand's batting depth, which includes the flamboyant Neesham batting at number six. Guptill, Mitchell, Williamson, Conway, and Neesham have all come through when it counts.

In the bowling unit, Boult, Southee, Ish Sodhi and Milne have been brilliant.

Australia:

The batters in Australia look to be rising at the appropriate time. In the semifinals, Warner Marsh, Stoinis, and Wade came up huge against Pakistan, chasing a massive target of 177.

In the bowling unit, Adam Zampa, Starc, and Cummins appear to be capable of taking wickets for Australia.

Match Prediction:

Australia is a strong team when compared to New Zealand, but New Zealand has the best match-winning record in the last four World Cups across ODI and T20 formats. Since 2015, they have won 23 out of 30 matches in the World Cups. Based on statistics, many critics predict that New Zealand will win its maiden T20 World Cup title.

Toss Prediction:

Like many matches in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium based on pitch conditions, the team that wins the toss may choose to bowl first. So far, the chasing team has won the matches.