T20 World Cup 2021: ENG,NZ,PAK or AUS? Which Team Win The Title?

The T20 World Cup teams have completed all the league stage matches to enter the semi-finals. The toughest teams have qualified for the semi-finals, and big guns like India, South Africa, and West Indies failed to reach the semis.

England was the first team in Group 1 to qualify for the semi-finals. Australia advanced to the semi-finals from Group 1 based on net run rate.

Coming to group 2, Pakistan was the first team to reach the semi-finals. After Saturday's match between New Zealand and Afghanistan, the New Zealand team was the fourth country to enter the semi-finals.

The first semi-final is between England and New Zealand. They will meet on November 10 and the group 2 topper, Pakistan, will meet Australia on November 11.

If we see England and New Zealand, both the teams played 21 matches. Of those, England won 13 matches and New Zealand won seven matches. England cruised into the semi-finals in a dominating way and is looking forward to the match against New Zealand.

Coming to Pakistan and Australia match, the two sides have met 23 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan leading with 13 matches and New Zealand winning 9 matches.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has predicted that among the four semi-finalists, Babar-led Pakistan will enter the knockout stages as the tournament's only unbeaten team. England, on the other hand, will be looking for a second T20 World Cup triumph after finishing second in the previous edition. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand will compete for their first T20 World Cup crown.

I hope New Zealand will win. They have gone so close to defeating South Africa in ICC competitions like the 2019 OD World Cup final. If not them, it will have to be Pakistan, he added.

