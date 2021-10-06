T20 World Cup 2021: England's All-rounder Ruled Out Of Tournament Due To Injury

England's top all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a lower-back injury, according to the England & Wales Cricket Board. Sam Curran, who is playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will also be ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sam Curran complained of back pain on Saturday after playing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and tests revealed a lower-back problem. He will now return to the United Kingdom (UK) for further scans and tests.

"The scan results showed the injury. "Sam Curran will fly back to the UK in the coming days and will have further scans and a complete evaluation from the ECB's medical staff later this week," the ECB said in a statement.

As a substitute, Sam's brother Tom Curran has been called up to the England team. At the same time, Reece Topley has been added to the squad as a traveling reserve.

England’s Updated Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserve Players: Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, James Vince

