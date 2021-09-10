T20 World Cup 2021: Cricket South Africa Names Squad, Key Players Dropped

South Africa named their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE and Oman. Spinner Imran Tahir, star all-rounder Chris Morris, and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis were missing in South Africa’s squad.

Reserve players include Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, and George Linde.

The T20 World Cup squad will face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series in Colombo from September 10 to 14, according to CSA. Lungi Ngidi will miss the series as he joined the IPL team, Chennai Super Kings.

South Africa squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 👇https://t.co/O6IOY1CHUQ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) September 9, 2021

South Africa's squad for the Sri Lanka series will be led by Keshav Maharaj, who replaced Bavuma as captain on an interim basis.

South African Team

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Reserve Players:

Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, and George Linde.