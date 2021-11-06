T20 World Cup 2021: Will Afghanistan Beat New Zealand, Here is The Match Prediction

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the 40th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on November 7 (Sunday) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The match will be watched not only by supporters of the two countries but also by a large number of Indian fans. After losing their first two Super 12 matches in Dubai to Pakistan and New Zealand, India's hopes of reaching the semi-finals require nothing short of a miracle.

Match Preview:

The New Zealand batters, particularly the lower middle order James Neesham and Glenn Phillips performed admirably in the previous match and will be keen to defeat the Afghans, along with Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson, who have shown some good cricket in this tournament.

NZ bowlers will want to limit Afghanistan batters to a low total, especially with spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Satner grabbing up scalps.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's batting is revved up and ready to smash the bowlers all over the place. Ahmed Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will face off against New Zealand's veteran bowling squad.

Afghanistan's bowlers, pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and spinner Rashid Khan will pose a test to New Zealand batters. Afghanistan (and Indian supporters) will be hoping Mujeeb-ur-Rehman can regain his fitness and cause problems for the Kiwis.

Match Prediction:

The Kiwis will be eager to secure a place in the last four at the cost of Afghanistan, who is also vying for the same knockout slot. New Zealand will start as favourites to beat Afghanistan in this match, but it might turn out to be a close one.

Head-to-head records:

Both teams played two matches. New Zealand had the upper hand.