T20 World Cup 2022 : Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Black Adam, joined hands with the T20 World Cup broadcasters and shared a byte about the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan to be played in Australia.

The Black Adam in a promo shared by Star Sports said, “When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It’s time for India vs Pakistan, the greatest rivalry", Johnson said in the promo.

Johnson’s upcoming flick Black Adam is based on DC comic character and will be released in India on 20 October. While India and Pakistan will play at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. And as per the ICC tickets for the one lakh seater stadium have all been sold out.

