T20 WC Pak Vs Aus: David Warner's No Appeal For DRS Review Stuns Fans, Check Twitter Reaction

Australia's goal to win a T20 World Cup was alive as they overcame Pakistan by five wickets to advance to the final, where they will meet New Zealand. The Aaron Finch-led side had to battle Pakistan, but some superb power-hitting by Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade took them through to the semi-finals.

During Australia's chase, David Warner made a mistake that might have hit them hard, but luckily for the Aussies, it didn't matter.

Warner had performed admirably after skipper Aaron Finch was removed for a golden duck. The Australian left-hander hit 49 off 29 balls, putting his side in a strong position.

Warner was hit outside of the off-stump by Shadab Khan on the first ball of the 11th over. The hitter attempted to hit a shot, but it appeared that he edged the delivery to Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who took an easy catch.

Despite the fact that Australia had two reviews, Warner chose not to use the DRS and instead walked off the ground.

Later, netizens took to Twitter to share the ultra-edge picture and point out David Warner.

