T20 Tri-series: Pakistan Beats New Zealand, Wins Series

Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, and Haider Ali led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday to win the seven-match T20I tri-series. Bangladesh also competed in the series, however, Shakib Al Hasan's team failed to win a single match.

In the series final match, Babar Azam's team faced the hosts. Nawaz blasted an undefeated 38 from 22 balls to take Pakistan to an important victory over New Zealand. Nawaz cemented himself as an important player in Pakistan's middle order ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia after scoring 45 off 20 balls in Pakistan's seven-wicket win against Bangladesh the day before.

The score fluctuated throughout both innings, with New Zealand on track for a higher total before succumbing to Pakistan's late bowling and concluding with 163-7. Pakistan made a strong start but faltered at moments before Nawaz supplied the last drive for victory. Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 25 off 14 balls in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 36, was a trustworthy companion for Nawaz.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India Tour of Pakistan on BCCI Agenda, Reports