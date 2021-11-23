Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan Hit Last Ball Six, Pic Goes Viral

In a thrilling last over, Tamil Nadu won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 for the third time, beating Karnataka in the final match on Monday.

Surprisingly, former captain, MS Dhoni made headlines when Tamil Nadu won the match.

Chasing a 152-run target, Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan played a crucial role in the team's win, striking 33 runs off 15 balls.

The player smashed a six off the last ball of the innings to help Tamil Nadu win by four wickets, and he garnered a lot of praise from fans all around India for his excellent finishing abilities.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned to their official Twitter account and shared a photo of MS Dhoni watching Sharukh's six in the dramatic last over, captioning the photo, "The cricketer finished off the match in style."

In the meantime, the IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) praised Tamil Nadu and star batter Shahrukh for his performance.

"5 needed off 1 and SRK hits a six off the final ball to take Tamil Nadu over the line! Shahrukh Khan, you beauty! In the end, it had to be SRK who wins all the hearts!," tweeted Punjab Kings