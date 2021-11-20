Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Hyderabad Loses to Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad suffered a crushing defeat in the semifinals against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Batting first, Hyderabad collapsed at 90 in 18.3 overs. Tanay Thyagarajan was the top scorer with 25 runs. The remaining players got out with a single-digit score. Tamil Nadu bowler Saravana Kumar took 5 wickets, while M Ashwin and Mohammad Chero took 2 wickets each.

Tamil Nadu then entered the field with a small target to chase. They lost 2 wickets in 14.2 overs to reach the target. Captain Vijay Shankar scored 43 not out. Sai Sudarshan was 34 not out. With this victory, Tamil Nadu has entered the finals.

The winner of the semi-finals between Vidarbha and Karnataka will have a clash with Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20.

