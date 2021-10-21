Sydney: Aussie Cricketer Michael Slater Arrested For Domestic Violence

Michael Slater, a former Australian cricketer turned commentator, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence. According to reports, police apprehended the 51-year-old from his Sydney home on Wednesday.

According to the New South Wales Police, the incident occurred last week. However, the police have not provided any additional information. Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident, and no charges have been filed against him thus far. Slater has not made any public comments.

From 1993 to 2001, opening batsman Slater played 74 tests and 42 one-day internationals. For 15 years, he was a cricket commentator on Australian television and did commentary for the IPL too.

After three years with the Australian broadcaster, Slater was let go from the Seven Network's cricket commentary team last month. The 51-year-old sparked outrage in May after unleashing a rage-filled tirade on Prime Minister Scott Morrison on social media.

Morrison had "blood on (his) hands," Slater said after the government temporarily barred Australians from returning home from India, which was dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak.