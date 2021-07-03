Sweden Fernandes to Join NEROCA FC on loan

Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and I-League side NEROCA FC from Manipur have agreed to the season-long loan signing of exciting winger Sweden Fernandes, the club announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Goan was a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, having joined the club in September. A tricky and skillful winger, Sweden was impressed with his desire to learn during the season and will continue his progress with NEROCA to gain valuable playing experience in the competitive I-League.

NEROCA will be one of the 13 teams in the 2021-22 season of the I-League, played in a bio-bubble in Kolkata.

Hyderabad FC will keep a close eye on Sweden’s progress and wishes him the very best for his upcoming stint.