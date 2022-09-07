Sushmita-Lalit Modi Breakup Memes, Jokes Will Leave You in Splits
Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's breakup have sent the internet into a tizzy. Only days after announcing their relationship, the two seem to have parted ways for reasons best known to the couple. It was first Lalit Modi who made their relationship public on Twitter and now a few days later, it's again his insta handle that dropped a hint of their possible breakup. Lalit Modi seems to have deleted all the Instagram posts of him with Sush.
Meanwhile, Internet is flooded with jokes and memes on the couple's breakup. We are sure this will make your day.
Here are the reactions:
Single boys after listening #LalitModi & #SushmitaSen breaking up news pic.twitter.com/Eyy9ER4Sxy
— Monali Ringwal (@MonaliRingwal) September 6, 2022
She is sent as an undercover agent by government of India to bring #LalitModi back .
😂😂😂#SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/M3ipqhp1Oy
— Jitendra Singh Bisht (@jsbisht369) September 6, 2022
#SushmitaSen And #LalitModi Be like..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uIUFSjiVFz
— Krishan Rajput 🇮🇳 (@Krishthisside) September 6, 2022
Single boys to #LalitModi and #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/DTDTSUqboz
— Mohammad Aarif (@aareif) September 6, 2022
Tabu, Ameesha patel after hearing the Lalit Modi & Sushmita Sen break-up rumors:#LalitModi #SushmitaSen pic.twitter.com/iMZq8C4cWW
— Puru (@preal958) September 6, 2022
#SushmitaSen #LalitModi
Lalit Modi was so excited to change Bio for relationship with Sushmita Sen.
Guys seeing Lalit Modi today : pic.twitter.com/4zIyGZq0vD
— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) September 6, 2022