Suryakumar Yadav Reaches New Milestone

Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian batsman to reach 1,000 runs or more in a calendar year on Sunday. He achieved this milestone during a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Zimbabwe. Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls to help India reach 186/5 in 20 overs. During his exciting innings, he hit six fours and four sixes.

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1026 runs in 28 matches at 44.60, the highest by any batter in 2022, and has a century and six half-centuries. Overall, he is the second batter in history to score 1000 runs in a year, behind Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan also holds the record for most runs scored in a calendar year, with 1326 from 29 matches in 2021. During his record-breaking year as a batter, he scored a century and 12 half-centuries.

Since his debut in March 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has played 39 matches and scored 1270 runs at an average of 42.23. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, he scored 225 runs from five innings at an average of 75, including three half-centuries.

