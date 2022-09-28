Suryakumar Yadav Moves Up In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

ICC Rankings: In the ICC's latest T20I rankings, India's Suryakumar Yadav has moved up to No. 2 after scoring 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His innings helped India chase down the 187-run mark and win the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has reclaimed the top spot in the batting rankings after scoring 88*, 8, and 88 in the second, third, and fourth Twenty20 Internationals against England. Rohit Sharma is in 13th place with 613 points, and Virat Kohli climbed one spot and stands in 15th place.

ICC T20I Bowling Rankings:

Axar Patel emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the series against Australia, with figures of 2/13 and 3/33 in the final two matches, raising his ranking to No. 18. With 658 points, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands in 10th place in the bowler rankings. He is the only Indian player in the top 10 list in the bowlers' rankings.

ICC All-rounder T20I Rankings:

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to become the new No. 1 all-rounder. Hardik Pandya has also risen to the top four following his outstanding performances in the series against Australia. Pandya has 9 and 25* runs in the last two T20Is against Australia, as well as some useful overs. He is presently tied for fourth place with Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.