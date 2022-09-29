Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Multiple Records In IND vs SA 1st T20I

IND vs SA T20I: India won the first T20I match against South Africa by eight wickets. A magical spell from the Indian fast bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar destructed the South African batting order and restricted them to a low score.

Chasing the target, though skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket early, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav led in front and won the match. KL Rahul scored 51* off 56 balls and Suryakumar Yadav smashed 50* off 33 balls. In that match, Surykumar Yadav broke multiple records.

Most T20I runs in a calendar year:

Suryakumar Yadav became India's leading T20I run-scorer in a calendar year in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. Suryakumar Yadav broke Shikhar Dhawan's record of 689 runs in his 21st appearance for India this year.

The 31-year-runs old's have come at a 38-plus average, with a strike rate of 182. He is highest among all batters who have played at least 15 innings this year. Suryakumar also leads all T20I batsmen in run-scoring in 2022.

Most sixes in a calendar year:

Suryakumar got his 43rd six of the year with his first scoring stroke of the match, passing Mohammad Rizwan for the most sixes hit by a player in T20Is in a calendar year. This year, he has hit more than 100 boundaries for India.