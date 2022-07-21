Suresh Raina May Play In Overseas T20 Leagues: Know More

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes Suresh Raina will play for international T20 leagues as IPL franchises continue to expand their global reach. He made these comments after the Six IPL teams, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have obtained franchises in the South African T20 tournament.

All six clubs in the CSA T20 league are owned by IPL teams, so Chopra believes that players who do not participate in the IPL will be able to play for international franchises.

Chennai Super Kings neither not retained nor bought Suresh Raina in the IPL 2022 auction. The veteran had no takers, so he joined the commentary squad of the official IPL broadcasters.

Chopra said in his YouTube video, "When Indian franchises purchase all six clubs in the CSA T20 league, the league becomes Indian. There are also Indian franchises in the UAE T20 competition. If it continues to expand at this rate, franchises may want their players to play in other locations."

"I expect to see several Indian players in these competitions very soon. Those who are not participating in the IPL will play in the CSA league, but Raina will be the first player for many teams. Franchises may spend a lot of money on him "said Aakash Chopra