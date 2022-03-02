Suresh Raina in IPL 2022?

Surprisingly, the Chennai Super Kings player, Suresh Raina, went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction. No franchise showed interest in buying him for even the base price. After Jason Roy pulled out of the IPL 2022, fans speculated that Suresh Raina will join the Gujarat Titans team.

It is known that on March 1, 2022, Gujarat Titans player Jason Roy confirmed that he would not play in the IPL 2022 because of bio-bubble fatigue. So, the Gujarat Titans' management is searching for a replacement.

On the other hand, fans on social media edited Suresh Raina's picture with a jersey named "Titans" and said that Suresh Raina would be the replacement for Jason Roy. However, the Gujarat Titans have yet to announce the replacement player's name.

Suresh Raina seen wearing a jersey named after Gujarat Titans Team debut in this season of IPL. #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/bSktLS6WGq — Sport Enthusiast (@frolic_waseem) March 2, 2022

Also Read: Ind Vs Srilanka 1st Test: BCCI to Allow Just 50pc Spectators

Hardik Pandya will lead the team and there are notable players like Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Shubman Gill who are also in the team.