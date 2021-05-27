Suresh Raina Follows Just One Kannada Actor, Guess Who!

Suresh Raina, the former Indian international cricketer, and an aggressive left-handed middle-order batsman is familiar to most people. He is also regarded as one of the best fielders in cricket. Raina plays with flair, and his demeanor on the field is obvious to anyone who watches cricket. But, now we are not here to discuss his game power. Rather than cricket, Raina is interested in movies too.

Rania is very active on social media, where he frequently shares family photos. He has 18.8M followers on Twitter and he follows 894 people. Of all those 894 people he follows only one Kannada actor, Kicha Sudeep. Fans of the actor are overjoyed with it.

Suresh Raina is also a good singer. He recently attended the Behidwoods awards function where he opened up on CSK and danced to the Vathi Coming song. It shows he had a lot of interest in movies.

Suresh Raina played in IPL2021 where he represented the Chennai Super Kings. The tournament was called off when the players tested positive for Covid19