Supreme Court to Order Inquiry into HCA Operations

The Supreme Court expressed strong displeasure on Thursday with the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, led by former India skipper Mohd Azharuddin, and the issue of the appointment of former apex court judge Justice Deepak Verma as the ombudsman, stating that it would order an inquiry.

"Cricket has gone elsewhere, and politics has taken precedence," said a bench led by Chief Justice N V Ramana, adding that it may order an inquiry into the entire matter by a former Supreme Court or High Court judge.

"We will appoint some good people, retired Supreme Court or High Court judges, to conduct an inquiry." Allow both groups of HCA to go. They will have to leave management. A CBI investigation is required. "They want to drag even the judiciary," said the bench, which also included justices, Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

"Please advise Justice Verma not to issue any orders." Despite the fact that his term is coming to an end, he is still issuing orders. We'll put it up for sale on Wednesday. "Let us get some names of former judges to conduct the investigation," the bench said.

The HCA has been divided over the appointment of Justice Verma as the ombudsman, and a case has been filed in civil court by one of the "Budding Star Cricket Clubs," which is affiliated with the HCA. The lower court ruled that the HCA apex council's resolution appointing Justice Verma lacked legal authority. It had claimed that the appointment decision could only be made at the annual general meeting.

As a result, the civil court suspended Justice Verma's appointment. The Charminar Cricket Club, which is also affiliated with the HCA, argued in the High Court that the petitioner was in collusion with HCA secretary Vijayanand and lacked bona fides. The High Court overturned the city court's decision and slammed the HCA secretary, calling the litigation against the appointment of the ombudsman "collusive."

The high court stated that it is clear that the HCA Secretary agreed to a particular decision in the Apex council meeting, later "clandestinely" arranged another meeting on the same behind the back of President Mohammed Azharuddin, passed another resolution, and deliberately misled the court below in getting the appointment of the ombudsman stayed.