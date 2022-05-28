Supernovas vs Velocity Women's T20 Challenge Final Match Prediction, Key Players, Streaming Details

Deepti Sharma's Velocity will take on Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas on Saturday, May 28 to lift their first Women's T20 Challenge title. The thrilling match will be held at Pune's MCA Stadium.

In their previous match against the Supernovas, the Velocity team set a high target in tournament history. However, they were defeated by the Trailblazers, finishing 16 runs short of the 190-run mark.

Where to watch the final match:

On TV: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Velocity star players:

Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Kiran Navgir, Kate Cross, and Sneh Rana have been terrific for velocity.

Supernovas' star players:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone.

Also Read: Know Why Pakistan Is Out Of Hockey World Cup 2023

Match Prediction:

Both teams have previously lost games. In their last encounter, Velocity defeated the Supernovas. On the other hand, Supernovas as the reigning champs and they have a high chance of winning the women's t20 challenge.