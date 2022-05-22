Superbet Rapid Chess: Viswanathan Anand Wins With A Round Spare

Viswanathan Anand, a former world champion, won the rapid event of the Superbet Rapid on Saturday with a round to spare. Anand clinched the Rapid championship with six victories and two draws. With 14 points, Anand stood in the first place.

The Indian GM, who had five wins and a tie after six rounds, won his seventh round game against Romanian David Gavrilescu in 25 moves. In the following round, the veteran GM draws the game in 27 moves against American ace Fabiano Caruana in a Petroff Classical assault game.

After Ananad, with 13 points Richard Rapport of Hungary is in second place, securing 12 points. Jan-Kryzst is in third place.

After nine rounds of Rapid, the players will now compete in a two-day Blitz event, with each player facing the other nine players twice.