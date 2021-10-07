Sunrisers Hyderabad Must Let David Warner Play One Last Game: Lisa Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar, a former Australian cricketer turned commentator, stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) treatment of David Warner is "heartbreaking" to see.

"It is actually very heartbreaking when you consider how much David Warner has contibuted for that franchise." He has led them to numerous finals, including a championship victory in 2016. I'm not sure what is going on behind the scenes, but it has to be huge for them to be treating him this way. Regardless of what he has done, it does not sit well with me. "I hate it, to be honest," she said.

David Warner's relationship with the SRH management does not appear to be going well right now. The left-hander, who scored more than 500 runs in six consecutive seasons for the team, as well as leading them to multiple playoffs and winning their first IPL trophy in 2016, was relieved of captaincy duties during the Indian leg of the IPL 2021. In addition, Warner was dropped from the SRH squad.

He returned to the team for the start of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, but was dropped again after a couple of poor performances.

Warner was also absent from the team for a few games after being dropped from the playing XI. He was finally seen in the stands waving the Sunrisers flag against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) game.

"Since they are not going to keep him next year, I want SRH to let him play the final game because of how many Hyderabad fans they've lost because of the way they've treated Warner, "she said.