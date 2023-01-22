Sunil Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul Marriage

Jan 22, 2023, 15:25 IST
Kl Rahul Athiya Shetty Marriage: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding has been in the headlines for quite some time now. There were reports that the couple will get married on January 23. The pre-wedding celebrations are on January 21 and the wedding is on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. 

Athiya Shetty's father Suni Shetty officially confirmed that the couple is getting married. Suni Shetty was sighted by photographers outside his Khandala farm house on Sunday morning. Suniel graciously addressed the assembled photographers, stating that the pair will be brought out on their wedding day, Monday.

The ceremony has already started at the actor's Khandala farmhouse. Earlier, videos revealed a glimpse of the extravagant wedding site. The entire event, however, has been kept under wraps.

