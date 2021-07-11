Sunil Gavaskar’s Birthday Wish: Wants To Save Children With Heart Disease

Commenter Sunil Gavaskar shared his wish on his 72nd birthday, July 10. On this special day, he only has one wish: to give children with congenital heart disease a second chance and to give them a new life.

Gavaskar has been aware of the problem for some time and has made a promise to himself to make the children smile at the end of the day.

Gavaskar had a 'Heart to Heart' foundation and has worked closely with Sri Sathya Sanjeevani Hospitals for many years, resulting in 16,000 successful free-of-cost surgeries with a remarkable success rate of 99 percent. Gavaskar's efforts to make children smile have aided children who need surgery.

"The Heart to Heart foundation was established a few years ago to raise awareness about the issue of children born with congenital heart defects and to raise funds to assist the children in receiving treatment without having to pay anything," said Sunil Gavaskar.

"In India, there are over 300,000 children born with CHD, and nearly a third of them do not live to see their next birthday," Gavaskar said.

He went on to say that there are many hospitals in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and other areas where children with CHD can get surgery for free.