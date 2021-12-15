Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Alleged Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift: Deets Inside

Rumours of conflict between the two best cricketers have circulated since Kohli was ousted as ODI captain and Rohit was appointed by the BCCI last week.

On Sunday, Rohit suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the South Africa Test series, which Kohli will captain. Then there were rumours that Kohli will miss the SA ODIs owing to his daughter's first birthday, but neither the Indian cricket board nor the player acknowledged this.

After this, netizens and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin hinted that there were rumours between the senior leaders.

Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar, a former Indian cricketer, has now weighed in on the Kohli-Rohit controversy. People should not draw any conclusions until both Kohli and Sharma speak out on the topic.

Gavaskar further stated that former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin hinted that there were rifts between the two cricketing titans and that if Azharuddin had any knowledge, he should share it with the cricketing world.

Also Read: ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Begins League With Pakistan

"The question is, 'Is there anything happened between Kohli and Rohit?" We shouldn't draw any judgments until both players say something. Yes, Azharuddin has said something, but if he has inside information about what occurred, he should come out and tell us what happened," Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

Sunil Gavaskar also stated that unless there is clear confirmation of a rift, he will give both Kohli and Sharma the benefit of the doubt. Gavaskar went on to say that while both of these symbols have served the game admirably, it is not appropriate to throw fingers at them in the absence of knowledge.