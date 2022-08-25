Suniel Shetty Confirms KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding

KL Rahul, the Indian team vice-captain, and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite some time. Many reports have surfaced on the couple's marriage.

The latest news is that Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty, stated that their wedding would take place later, but not now. According to the actor, KL Rahul has a busy career with several tours and has little time to get married.

He said to Instant Bollywood that "Now dad thinks she is a girl and should marry, but Rahul needs a break, and the kids will decide when that will happen, because there is only a 1-2 day break on Rahul's schedule, and a wedding cannot happen in such a short period." The wedding will be scheduled when there is enough time.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak: Fans Who Could Not Buy Tickets Can Buy Now, Deets Inside

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first appeared together in public last year at the launch of Ahaan Shetty's first film, Tadap. Suniel Shetty has also been seen at KL Rahul's cricket games.

Speaking of KL Rahul, he has recovered from the groin injury and returned to international matches. He recently led a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which clean swept the series. Now, the Indian vice-captain is preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on August 27.