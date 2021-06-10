The Sun Brings Out The Smiles: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may be busy preparing up for the World Cup final against New Zealand, but he's never too busy to take pictures with his teammates. So when he shared a cute photo with his teammates Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, it went viral instantly.

Virat Kohli shared a picture on Instagram and captioned the photo, "The sun brings out the smiles."

The Indian men's team and women's team reached Southampton on June 2. The players were in quarantine for three days and currently, they are practicing for their upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, India will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, which will begin on June 18 in Southampton, and analysts and commentators have begun to make predictions.

The women's team, on the other hand, will face England in one Test match, three ODIs, and three T20s beginning on June 16.