Sumit Nagal, Ankita Raina To Face French Open 2021 Qualifiers

Indian tennis players Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneshwaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina will play in the French Open tennis qualifiers starting today. The players are going to play their Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros

India's women singles player Ankita Raina will open her campaign against Australian veteran Anastasia Rodionova. Australia Open 2021 was the last Grand Slam competition by Ankita. She returned from the tournament after facing defeat in the third round. Ankita hopes to go further in the French Open.

Ankita, who currently resides in Pune won WTA and WTA 125K titles in doubles. Besides this, she won 11 singles and 18 doubles in the ITF circuit. She is the number one Indian player in the WTA rankings. She tops doubles and singles.

Ankita is the second woman player to win WTA level titles for India. Ankita Raina, who has been playing in the French Open since 2018, has never crossed the qualifiers.

Indian top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal will face off in the French Open qualifiers from Monday. Nagal is set to play Roberto Marcora of Italy for the first time in his career and he has never won a French Open before.