Stunning Pics of Women Premiere League 2023 Players

Feb 14, 2023, 14:05 IST
WPL Auction: The inaugural Women's Premier League auction was completed on a grand note in Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana, India's vice-captain, was the most expensive player at the WPL auction, fetching Rs 3.4 crore. For the Indian vice-captain, the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises made a tough bid, winning the RCB team. All five teams used their purse value effectively and formed strong teams. At the WPL auction, a total of six Telugu state players were also sold out. 

Speaking of the RCB team, the franchise acquired Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Heather Knight, Dan van Niekerk, and Richa Ghosh.

After Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry joined the franchise, RCB fans were quite happy. Few internet users believe that Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry were the most beautiful cricketers on the RCB team, while Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were the most handsome. It is worth mentioning that Smriti Mandhana was named the National Crush of India in 2021.

Here are the fans' reactions:

