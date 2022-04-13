Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 India Will Have 22 Teams From 16 Countries

The Street Child Cricket World Cup 2023 will be hosted in India owing to the efforts of Street Child United and Save the Children India. Next year, 22 teams from 16 nations will visit India.

The event, which will take place in September ahead of the ICC World Cup, will feature a mixed-gender cricket tournament for street-connected children and young adults.

In 2019, the competition was held in London with eight teams. Team India South won the World Cup after defeating the hosts, England. Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Burundi, England, Hungary, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe will all take part in the next World Cup in 2023.

In discussing the aims of the Street Child Cricket World Cup, Street Child United's founder and CEO, John Wroe, stated, "The SCCWC will be a catalyst for one million young people worldwide getting identification for the very first time." This will be our legacy task at the second SCCWC. " "It is a worldwide appeal for governments to guarantee that street children everywhere are better protected and have access to the fundamental services that so many of us take for granted."

In addition to Street Child United and Save the Children, the SCCWC 2023 will work with the World Bank, ICC, and the British High Commission.