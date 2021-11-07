Stop This Nonsense, Says Harbhajan on India's T20 World Cup Fixing Allegation

Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan fans on social media for accusing Team India of fixing their past two ICC T20 World Cup matches, which they won by large margins to go to the semifinals in the United Arab Emirates.

India lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand by ten and eight wickets. However, Virat Kohli's squad stormed back in style in their following two encounters, defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs and Scotland by 8 wickets to resurrect their modest chances of reaching the last four.

Jealous of India's surprising revival in the competition, a portion of Pakistani supporters have been accusing the Men in Blue of fixing matches since they beat the Afghans earlier this week in Abu Dhabi.

Harbhajan responded to those fans on Saturday with a video on his YouTube channel, asking Pakistanis to quit their "nonsense" on social media.

"We recognize that Pakistan has played excellent cricket, and everyone applauds them for performing admirably against India and defeating them." Congratulations on your achievement. But if you start misbehaving by stating that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, call it unfair, or manipulate it, that is incorrect, " Harbhajan added.

"Pakistan fans are struggling to digest their victory over India, which came after a long wait in World Cups."There is a technique for conversing and asking questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khan, which are pretty cheap and disgraceful, "Harbhajan Singh added.