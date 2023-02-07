Steve Smith's Verdict On Nagpur Pitch Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Of course, there will be a lot of hype if India and Australia play a test match. Both teams are prepared to play the four-match Test series on February 9 at Nagpur. Ahead of the series, there was a lot of discussions and comment on the Indian pitches.

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy stated that "if India sets fair pitches, the visitors will win, if it ranks turners, India will win," which drew criticism. It is known that Australians have not won a Test series against the hosts since 2015.

Addressing the media at the VCA stadium, Steve Smith spoke about the pitch. "Pretty dry, especially at one end. I believe it will take some spin, particularly from the left-arm spinner, to get it into our left-handers. There's a section that is quite dry. Aside from that, I can't really get a good gauge on it. I don't think there will be much bounce in the wicket; I think it will be very skiddy for the seamers, with some up-and-down movement as the game progresses. The cracks appeared to be extremely loose. I'm not sure - we'll have to wait and see," said Smith.

