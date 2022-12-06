Stats About Famous Cricketers Who Celebrate Their Birthdays Today

61 cricketers in the world, including all international and domestic players, are celebrating their birthdays today (December 6). Speaking of Indian players, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Karun Nair, and RP Singh turned a year older today. BCCI, the cricket fraternity, and fans took to social media to wish the Indian cricketers.

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh turns 37, Ravindra Jadeja turns 34, pacer Jasprit Bumrah turns 29, Karun Nair turns 31, and Shreyas Iyer is the youngest at 28.

RP Singh:

RP Singh made his debut in the U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2004, taking 8 wickets in the competition. He then went on to take 34 wickets in six Ranji games for Uttar Pradesh, propelling him into the spotlight.

Shreyas Iyer:

One of the best batsmen in the world this year. And he has 422 runs, 46.89 in Test cricket and 1452 runs, 48.4 average in his ODI career and 1043 runs, and 136 strike rate in his T20I career.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Jadeja is one of the greatest all-rounders and fielders in the history of cricket. Won the Golden ball in ICC CT 2013. 2nd the fastest Indian to take 200 test wickets. He is the only Indian to have scored 100 and taken 9 wickets in the same tests

Jasprit Bumrah :

Bumrah is currently the best bowler in the world across all three formats. He is the only Asian bowler to take 5 wickets in a test inning in SA, ENG, and AUS in the same calendar year. He is only the third Indian to take Hat-trick in tests

Karun Nair:

Karun Nair is just the second Indian batter to record a triple century in Test cricket.

