Star India TRPs Highest On T20 World Cup Match Between These Two Teams

The high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter at the ongoing T20 World Cup drew a record 167 million viewers, making it the most-watched T20 international to date, according to the event's official broadcaster.

The T20 World Cup had a total reach of 238 million up until last week, which comprised the qualifiers and the first 12 games of the Super 12 stage, according to a release from Star India.

The previous highest-watched T20 game was the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal between India and West Indies, which drew 136 million people.

According to the release, the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on October 24th, which saw the arch-rivals meet at an ICC tournament after two years, is now the most viewed T20I match, surpassing the previous high—India-West Indies 2016 ICC World T20 semi-finals, "

On October 24, India and Pakistan launched their campaign against each other, with the Men in Green defeating their arch-rivals by a 10-wicket margin.

"The India-Pakistan encounter made history by registering a record reach of 167 million people, making it the most viewed T20I match to date," a Star India spokesperson said.

The spokesman continued, "There's no doubt that the outcome of the match and India's elimination from the tournament upset fans, but the record viewing shows cricket's unique ability to engage audiences on an unprecedented scale."