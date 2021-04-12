SRK Reaction To KKR's 100th IPL Win As SRH Loses 

IPL 2021: The Indian Premier League has entered its 14th season. Shah Rukh Khan's IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 Runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and joined the elite list of teams on Sunday. The win was KKR’s 100th in the IPL making them the third team after Mumbai Indians (120) and Chennai Super Kings (106) to achieve the feat in this competition.

Defending a target of 188, KKR allowed SRH to score 177 in 20 overs and won the match to collect 2 important points from their campaign opener in Chennai.

The team’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his happiness on his side's century of wins in the franchise-based tournament. "Good to have our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27#Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

DC leads the table thanks to their superior net run-rate while RCB are just behind KKR. Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 for 6, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

SRH made a huge comeback with Rashid Khan leading the way with figures of 2/24. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs. Chasing 188 to win, SRH could score 177 for 5 with Manish Pandey scoring 61 not out from 44 balls.

While KKR faces Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (April 13), SRH takes on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later. Both matches will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.