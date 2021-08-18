This Srilankan Player Is New Batting Coach For Afghanistan

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene was appointed as the new batting coach for the Afghanistan team, the country's cricket body said on Tuesday, following the Taliban takeover.

Gunawardene represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 One-Day Internationals during his nearly decade-long international career. While he only scored 181 runs in Test cricket, Gunawardene scored 1708 runs in ODIs, including a century.

In May, the International Cricket Council announced that an independent panel had cleared Gunawardene of two corruption accusations, allowing him to resume cricket-related activities.

Afghanistan will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Pakistan in Sri Lanka next month.

The Taliban who took over Afghanistan on Monday stated that cricket may continue as usual. Earlier, Afghanistan's cricket board CEO said the Taliban love and support cricket.