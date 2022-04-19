This Srilankan Player has Most Wickets in Test Cricket History

Srilankan spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers ever in international cricket. He got over 800 test wickets at an average of more than six wickets per test match. He has also bagged 534 one-day international wickets. It is an incredible achievement that may never be equaled or broken.

Muralitharan created the record for the most Test wickets when he beat Shane Warne's record in December 2007.

Murali's spectacular career began in 1992 when he got three wickets in his first test against Australia at Premadasa stadium. Murali followed all of his mentors' recommendations and went on to have a very successful career.

He retired from test cricket after taking his 800th test wicket (Hyderabad's Pragyan Ojha) with the penultimate delivery of his final test match on July 22, 2010. It was a fitting finish to a stellar testing career.

Muralitharan was named Wisden's finest test match bowler in 2002, and he was the first Sri Lankan player to be inducted into the ICC cricket hall of fame in 2017. Murali was the star in both tests and one-day internationals.