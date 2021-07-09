SriLankan Batting Coach Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of India Series

Following their series against Sri Lanka, several members of the England cricket team tested positive for Covid-19. For their first ODI against Pakistan, the England team had to make do with debutantes.

Grant Flower, the batting coach for Sri Lanka Cricket, has now tested positive for COVID-19 as well. This comes less than a week before the series against India and only 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England.

Sri Lanka will play against India in a six-match series (3 ODI’s and 3 T20’s) beginning July 13 in Colombo. Flower has been separated from the rest of the squad, which has been quarantined since their arrival.

Grant Flower, the Sri Lankan National Team's batting coach, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

"When Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease, a PCR test was performed today, and he was found to be positive."

"Flower was immediately isolated from the rest of the team (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," the statement continued.