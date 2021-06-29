Sri Lankan Cricketers Suspended For Bio-Bubble Breach In England

Sri Lanka's performance in the T20 international series against England was disappointing. On Sunday, Sri Lanka lost their third T20I by a massive 89-run deficit. England scored 180 runs, with Dawid Malan scoring 76 runs. The Sri Lankan batsmen were befuddled as they were knocked out for 91 runs. With that loss, England took a 3-0 lead in the three-match series.

Due to their performance, they have received a lot of backlash on Twitter. A video of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis reportedly breaching the bio-bubble rules in England has now surfaced to make matters worse. In this video, the cricketers are seen lit cigarettes on the streets of England

Familiar faces in Durham tonight, enjoying their tour! Obviously not here to play cricket, this video was taken at 23.28 Sunday. Disappointing performance by these cricket players but not forgetting to enjoy their night at Durham. RIP #SrilankaCricket #KusalMendis #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/eR15CWHMQx — Nazeer Nisthar (@NazeerNisthar) June 28, 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has punished three players for breaching the bio-bubble on their current tour of England, including batsman Kusal Mendis, Danush Gunathilaka, and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, and ordered their immediate return to the country.

The two, along with opener Danushka Gunathilaka, were spotted on the streets of Durham after Sri Lanka's 89-run loss in the final T20 international on Sunday night. In the game, all three players were members of the starting XI.

"The Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella for breaking the bio-bubble," SLC secretary Mohan De Silva said in a statement.