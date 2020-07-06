COLOMBO: Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested for knocking down a pedestrian on July 5 (Sunday) while driving. According to the reports, he has been arrested in Horethudwa. Mendis hit a 64-year-old man who was traveling on a bicycle early morning on Sunday in the Colombo suburb of Panadura. According to the reports, the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital and died as he suffered serious injuries. The deceased was identified as a resident of Gokarlla.

The police has taken Mendis' car into custory and would investigate the case. The 25-year-old Mendis was arrested and he is to be produced before a magistrate. He has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs and he was also a part of the national squad which had resumed training after the coronavirus induced lockdown. Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, in 2003, Sri Lanka's spinner Kaushal Lokuarachchi was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for running his vehicle into a woman pedestrian.