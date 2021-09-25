Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Team to Consult Mahela Jayawardene

Legendary cricketer Mahela Jayawardene has been named as the Sri Lankan team's consultant for the first round of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Following his stay with the senior squad, Jayawardene will also serve as a consultant and mentor for the U-19 side in the West Indies.

He will stay with the national squad for seven days, from October 16 to October 23, while his time with the Under-19 team will last five months.

In order to qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12, Sri Lanka will face Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia in the first round. Jayawardene, who has been the Mumbai Indians' head coach since 2017, has led the side to three IPL titles.

According to the Srilanka Cricket Board, Jayawardene would join the Sri Lankan team's bio bubble immediately following the conclusion of the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.

Jayawardene played 149 Tests, 448 ODIs, and 55 T20Is for Sri Lanka throughout his incredible career.