Sri Lanka Cricketers Banned For Breaking COVID Protocols

Once again, the Sri Lankan cricket team is under scrutiny and fire for a couple of its players breaching the Covid norms. Three cricketers from Sri Lanka breached the Covid19 regulations and were punished for it. They received a ban from international cricket for a year.

The vice-captain Kusal Mendis (26), opener Danushka Gunathilaka (30), and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella (28) were fined and banned for what they did. They have been banned from international cricket for a year and also will have to pay a fine of $50,000. This is one of the strictest punishments that has been given to any cricketer in connection to Covid19 laws breach.

Initially, the cricket board of Sri Lanka was planning a 2-year ban on the players but they later reduced it to one year. This is also for domestic cricket. The three players will be barred from playing for domestic matches for six months. Also once they are done with the ban, the players will have to be on probation for at least 2 years.

This decision came as the players were seen violating the Covid19 regulations on the England tour. By doing this, they did not just put their own health at risk but also the safety of other players. If something went wrong, it could have affected the whole team.

As we know, this is not the first time that the Sri Lankan cricket team has fallen into a controversy. Earlier the player and association were found guilty of being involved in a betting scandal. They have been termed as the most corrupt cricket nation. Not just that, the players were also caught in match-fixing cases and got themselves banned for many years.