Sri Lanka Board Imposes One Year Ban On Chamika Karunaratne From All-Forms of Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) imposed a one-year suspension on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne for breaking various rules of the Player Agreement during the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Following a disciplinary hearing, Karunaratne pleaded guilty to all of the allegations levelled against him by the SLC Executive Committee.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr. Karunaratne had pledged guilty to all charges levelled against him," SLC said in a statement.

"Considering the seriousness of Mr. Karunaratne's breaches, the Inquiry Panel has suggested to the SLC Executive Committee in its report that it strongly warn the player to desist from subsequent violations and to apply a punishment that will have no effect on his cricketing career," the SLC stated.

"In light of the investigation panel's findings and recommendations, the Executive Committee of SLC imposed a one-year ban on participation in all forms of cricket, which will be suspended for a year, as well as a fine of USD 5,000/- on Mr. Karunaratne," SL said.

