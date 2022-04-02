SRH Writes to IPL Against Third Umpire’s Decision over Kane Williamson’s dismissal

Sunrisers Hyderabad has allegedly reported a complaint to IPL administrators over the third umpire's decision to dismiss their skipper, Kane Williamson.

On March 29, during a match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson edged a Prasidh Krishna delivery to the wicketkeeper, but it bounced out of diving Sanju Samson's hands and Devdutt Padikkal, who was in the first slip area, had a handle on it.

However, Williamson was not convinced, and the catch was referred to third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan for confirmation. After reviewing, the third umpire seemed quite confident in the catch, and the Sunrisers went on to lose the game by 61 runs.

According to reports, an SRH franchise official confirmed that they had written to the BCCI to challenge the judgment of the third umpire and underlined that the system requires the coach to write.

"Yes, we have written to India's Board of Control for Cricket" (BCCI). The policy requires the coach to write, and the process has been followed, "a franchise official told Cricbuzz.

We were surprised that it was given out, especially after seeing the replay. I understand the on-field umpires taking it upstairs, and we saw the proof when that happened. We're not umpires, but it appeared to us that the decision had been made. " Moody stated this during the post-match press conference.