SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Match 5 Live Where to Watch, Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match Timings

Rajasthan Royals will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 (today) in Pune as both teams want to get off to a winning start in the IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals have a number of middle-order options, including power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, and Riyan Parag, whose contributions might help the RR team to put together a competitive total. With the addition of star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, they have a better bowling unit this time.

On the other hand, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the experience of skipper Kane Williamson, perhaps the finest hitter in the group. He will be the key factor for SRH.

Here are the full details regarding the match:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time and Venue: The match between Orange Army and Rajasthan Royals will be played at 7.30 Pm in Pune

Where can I watch the live streaming of the match?

On TV: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold.

Online: Disney + Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Squad:

Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Squad:

Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Prasidh Krishna.